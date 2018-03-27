'Beautiful on the inside and out': Sister of Marlborough Park victim says family is destroyed, broken

The family of a woman who was found deceased outside a Marlborough Park home in Calgary's northeast on the weekend, says she was a shining light to all who knew her.

"She was the life of the house. Anybody she met, she had a really big impact on. She was beautiful on the inside and out," Racha El-Dib said of her sister.

Calgary police identified 22 year-old Nadia El-Dib as the victim on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Maitland Drive N.E. about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Monday for Abderrahmane Bettahar, 21, who goes by Adam, who might be driving a dark blue Ford Explorer with Alberta licence plate BZH-5688. Police said Bettahar was in a relationship with the victim at the time of her death.

Bettahar is facing a first-degree murder charge in the incident. He's considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Nadia El-Dib's sister says they called her 'Stitch' because she brought the family together. (Submitted by Racha El-Dib)

Racha El-Dib says the family had a nickname for Nadia.

"She made everybody laugh. She was never sad. She was the happiest person we know. She brought the family together, that's why we call her 'Stitch.'"

'Find a little bit of peace'

They are looking for closure.

"She'd never hurt anybody ever," Racha El-Dib said.

"Our family is destroyed. It's broken. We are going through so much, also because he has not been caught. We want justice. We want to find a little bit of peace."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.