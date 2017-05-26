One man's trash is another man's treasure as the saying goes, but the effort it takes to get those items into new hands is what prompted a Calgary man to create My Treasure Sale — new kind of Saturday market which blends a flea market with an arts and craft market.

Founder Jonathan Musgrave told the Calgary Eyeopener he noticed numerous signs for garage and yard sales and thought they were too spread out to be effective.

"Anybody who wants to sell or vend, bring them to one place," said Musgrave.

He says farmers' and craft markets are particularly popular in Calgary, so he made sure to reach out to established vendors. Now he has roughly 1,500 sellers on his roster.

Finding unique items

Attendees will find items including hand-crafted jewelry, carved coolers and chairs, but won't find legally restricted items such as firearms, tobacco and certain animal products.

Musgrave says it's the blend of the two types of markets that drew positive feedback during the first event of the year on May 20.

"They love it. They love rummaging. Finding the bargain, finding the unique thing," he said.

Admission is $15 and the market runs every Saturday through to Thanksgiving at the parking lot near Northland Mall. More information can be found on the website.

