"So I'm heading into the city from my beautiful acreage with a trunk full of gourmet gluten free perogies that I created with my 63-year-old boyfriend," Caroline Connolly posted on Facebook on Friday, "…said Caroline for the first time in her biological life."

Connolly usually posts about upcoming shows — she is perhaps best known as the gorgeous, gregarious red-headed crooner in her band the Lovebullies. You can often catch them at the Ship & Anchor and Mikey's Juke Joint, but lately her attention has turned to perogies.

After suffering a car accident last July, Connolly's boyfriend Bobby Reed — a harmonica player in the Miles Reed Band (you can find them every Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Regal Beagle in Kensington) — found himself off work and in need of a project.

"One day Bob was like, 'I'm going to make perogies' — something he used to do with his mom," says Connolly. "In the 1980s, she owned a little restaurant in Cranbrook, B.C., called the Cottage, that's still there. I jokingly said, 'If you can make a gluten-free perogy, we'd have it made.'"

While neither of them follow gluten-free diets, Connolly has been managing a gluten-free market, Twisted Basil, in Cochrane for a year, and understands customers' needs as well as the demand for gluten-free comfort foods like perogies.

"He didn't understand how tricky it can be, but he did it anyway, and nailed the dough the first time," she says. "People keep thinking we made a mistake — they don't believe they're actually gluten-free."

After much recipe testing, Bobby Reed's Exceptional Perogies launched this week, and they come in six varieties. There's classics, like Do the Mashed Potato (and cheddar), and the Cottage (Bobby's mom Stephanie's traditional mashed potato and cottage cheese perogy recipe, from her restaurant).

Other flavours include Spanish Harlem (with spicy chorizo, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sundried tomato), Kansas City (wood smoked pulled pork), On the Lamb (lamb, mint and rosemary), and the Canadian Bacon Classic, or "CBC" - "in the key of 'eh', liberal amounts of bacon, un peu de sirop d'érable (maple syrup) with a polite serving of mashed potatoes."

The dough can be finicky to work with so they make them all by hand, eight at a time, in a rented kitchen, but are hoping to increase production to meet customer demand and requests from local retailers.

"We have to sell these so we can finish building our kitchen," Connolly says.

Right now you can find them by the bag at Twisted Basil in Cochrane (where, on the first day they were available, one woman came in and bought 11 bags), or directly through Bobby and Caroline. Connect with them on Facebook while they put the finishing touches on their website, and watch for them to trickle into your favourite stores.