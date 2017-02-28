The Alberta Energy Regulator has levied a fine against Murphy Oil for a 2015 spill that let loose 1.5 million litres of petroleum product near Peace River.

The spill of condensate — used to dilute heavy oil so that it's thin enough to flow through pipelines — went undetected from Jan. 15 until March 1, 2015, according to a news release from the AER.

Repair and remediation efforts still underway.

The extent of the spill was equivalent to almost 9,000 barrels of oil.

List of violations

On Tuesday, the AER announced a fine of $172,500.

"The investigation found that Murphy failed to take reasonable steps to ensure that the leak detection system was capable of early detection of leaks, failed to evaluate operating or discontinued pipelines, failed to report the release of condensate, and failed to conduct remedial actions on the condensate that was released, which caused damage to public lands," said the AER release.