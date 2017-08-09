Derek Saretzky was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for killing a toddler, her father and a senior in the Crowsnest Pass in 2015.

Federal legislation adopted in 2011 allows a judge to order a multiple murderer to serve more than the usual 25 years before being eligible to ask for parole.

Here are some other cases where the provision has been used.

February 2017: Douglas Garland

Douglas Garland was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 75 years for killing Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson, Nathan O'Brien.

Court heard how Garland attacked the three victims in their home, then took them to his farm near Calgary, where he killed and dismembered them, burning their remains.

Garland held a petty grudge against Alvin Liknes over a business deal they had.

June 2016: John Ostamas

A homeless man who brutally beat three other transient men to death in separate attacks was sent to prison for life with no chance of parole for 75 years.

John Ostamas pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the April 2015 killings that prompted police to warn Winnipeg's homeless population to be careful.

April 2015: Christopher Husbands

Christopher Husbands was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 30 years after a jury convicted him of gunning down two men in a crowded food court in Toronto's Eaton Centre in June 2012.

Last month, the Ontario Court of Appeal granted Husbands a new trial, ruling the jury was not properly selected.

October 2014: Justin Bourque

Mountie killer Justin Bourque heard from a judge in Moncton, N.B., that he will have to serve at least 75 years of his life sentence before he can request parole.

Bourque shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in June 2014.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

September 2013: Travis Baumgartner

A judge in Edmonton sentenced an armoured-car guard to life in prison with no chance at parole for 40 years for killing three of his colleagues during a robbery in a mall at the University of Alberta in June 2012.

A fourth guard was badly hurt but survived.

Travis Baumgartner pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and attempted murder.