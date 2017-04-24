A Calgary man accused of mowing down a gas station attendant after stealing $113 in fuel goes on trial for murder on Monday.

Joshua Cody Mitchell, 22, is charged with second-degree murder, breaching his bail conditions and robbery stemming from the June 2015 fatality.

Maryam Rashidi, 35, was working as a gas station attendant at the Centex on 16th Avenue N.W. when she was killed trying to chase down the driver of a stolen truck that drove away without paying for gas.

Rashidi stood in front of the vehicle to get it to stop, but the truck ran over her and took off, police said at the time.

After three days in hospital, Rashidi died of her injuries, leaving behind her husband Ahmad Nourani Shallo and six-year-old son, Koorosh.

Both Rashidi and her husband were engineers and moved to Canada from Iran in late 2014 to work in the oil and gas industry. They were laid off after just four months in Calgary and Rashidi took the job at the Centex gas station three days before she was killed.

Rashidi's husband and son now live in Vancouver. Her family is not expected to attend the trial.

Mitchell was on bail for dangerous driving at the time of the gas-and-dash. He was arrested two days after Rashidi was injured and has been in custody since.

Crown prosecutors Jonathan Hak and James Thomas expect to call about 25 witnesses over the two-week trial.

Defence lawyer Kim Ross is representing Mitchell.

The jury trial is being presided over by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Alan MacLeod.