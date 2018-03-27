RCMP allege murder conspiracy and a bad case of mistaken identity in Didsbury

A child custody dispute, a conspiracy to commit murder and a serious case of mistaken identity.

Those are the allegations laid out by Didsbury RCMP against four people arrested March 23 in central Alberta.

Police say the bizarre situation started to unfold on March 14, when a man was attacked from behind and repeatedly hit in the head with an object.

"The investigation by Didsbury RCMP and Calgary RCMP general investigation section suggested that this assault was a case of mistaken identity, and the victim was not the intended target," Mounties said in a news release.

Then, on March 16, the intended victim of the first attack was knocked unconscious, police say.

"The evidence revealed both assaults had been committed by the same individuals," Mounties said in Tuesday's release.

"RCMP also allege that there was a plot to kill the intended victim over a child custody dispute."

Charges laid

Both victims are recovering from their injuries and neither required hospital care.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for a residence in Mountain View County and found a firearm, stolen property and drugs.

Jerry Aubut, Donna Marie Faulkner and Jesse James Hoffman have all been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Aggravated Assault.

Assault.

Possession of stolen property.

Possession of a controlled substance.

"Various" weapons offences.

Failure to comply with conditions.

Austin Cody Jay Graham was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.