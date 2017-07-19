A 21-year-old Calgary man has been charged in the death of his father after human remains were found near a construction site in Okotoks.

It's believed there was a fight between the father and his son at the home of the accused in the 200 block of 90th Avenue S.E. in Calgary, said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the Calgary Police Service.

It's alleged the 53-year-old father was killed in the altercation, and investigators believe his body was later dumped at the construction site. The remains were discovered on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a 2012 white, four-door Ford Focus with Alberta plates L83 265 overnight between Sunday and Monday to call 403-266-1234. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police have not yet released the victim's name. It will be released after the victim has been officially identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Calgary's 17th homicide of the year

Zaineddin Al Aalak was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Investigators began to suspect a link between the body discovered south of Calgary and Al Aalak following a "check on welfare" call that police responded to at his home on Monday afternoon.

"We engaged in some investigative steps at that time, had a conversation with the accused person in this," Wozney said.

Police noticed evidence of a struggle and found weapons at the house.

"We have interviewed the accused. He has not been as forthcoming with information as we would like," he said.

"All I can say is this case will rely heavily on forensics."

Al Aalak will appear in provincial court in Calgary on Thursday.

Police released a picture of a car similar to the white Ford Focus owned by the victim as investigators try to piece together his whereabouts between Sunday and Monday. Wozney said it's believed Al Aalak used the car to transport the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

This is Calgary's 17th homicide of 2017.