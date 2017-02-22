It's likely just the beginning, as health officials in southern Alberta deal with a mumps outbreak in the Medicine Hat area.

"We called the mumps outbreak a week and a half ago in one area of southern Alberta, and at this point we have six lab-confirmed cases with multiple other lab samples awaiting testing," said Vivien Suttorp, lead medical officer of health for southern Alberta.

She said there was wide exposure to the disease through the local Western Hockey League team, the Tigers, and that steps have been taken to contain the spread, which could be province-wide.

"At this point, a lot of that strategy is there's targeted messaging to, for example, hockey teams that might have been exposed," said Suttorp.

Containment

Alberta Health Services has also notified schools and post-secondary institutions across the province and alerted physicians and public health nurses to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Hockey teams have been told to ensure locker rooms and equipment is cleaned and to avoid sharing saliva through things like water bottles.

Those showing symptoms — which include low-level fever, headache and swollen facial glands — should be isolated for five days.

Vaccination rates

Suttorp said the Medicine Hat area has high vaccination rates, but the rates vary in southern Alberta. CBC News recently reported on vast differences between the communities of Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod.

Rates for the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine in Medicine Hat is 89.4 per cent.

"Of course, there's always worry with mumps, when we see further spread, that it ends up in some of our lower immunized communities and lower immunized schools," she said.

Those who contract mumps can experience complications including meningitis, inflammation of the testicles and pancreatitis.