Police are telling drivers to avoid non-essential travel in southern Alberta after dozens of crashes west of Calgary Friday.

More than 15 vehicles were involved in one series of collisions along the Trans-Canada Highway near Scott Lake Hill, according to Exshaw Fire Rescue.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux about a dozen vehicles appear to be involved in the "principal collision" of that incident, in addition to numerous other collisions in the same area.

"I think it starts around Highway 68 and goes up and over Scott Lake Hill and toward Bear Hill Road — that whole area," he said. "That whole corridor is a problem."

Responding to 15+ vehicle MVC on TransCanada HWY at Scott Lake Hill in the west lane. #yyc please AVOID TRAVEL, expect delays @511Alberta — @ExshawFire

Brideaux said there have been no reports of critical injuries but there are "very significant" disruptions to traffic.

About 30 to 40 vehicles ended up in the ditch along the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada at Scott Lake Hill, according to police.

"Our officers at the scene report that there is zero visibility and extremely icy conditions," RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said shortly after noon.

By 2 p.m., Brideaux said paramedics had assessed multiple occupants of dozens of vehicles involved in collisions along a stretch of the Trans-Canada between Jumping Pound Road and Bear Hill Road.

Slick roads and poor visibility on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary have prompted the RCMP to advise avoiding non-essential travel as dozens of vehicles have crashed or ended up in the ditch. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

With sections of southern Alberta under a snowfall warning, Peters said non-essential highway travel should be avoided until conditions improve.

"Please consider maybe making alternative arrangements if the road conditions don't get any better and drive safely, if you must travel," he said.

"Leave plenty of time and don't be in a hurry today."

School bus involved in crash

South of Calgary, a school bus with 21 children on board was involved in a three-vehicle collision around 1:15 p.m.

Brideaux said that crash happened on Highway 3, just east of Highway 2, and no one on the bus or in the other two vehicles was injured.

Then, around 1:20 p.m., Brideaux said paramedics also responded to reports of a head-on collision involving two vehicles at Highway 22 and Highway 520. At least two people were hurt.

Peters said RCMP also responded to another collision just before noon involving eight vehicles on Highway 1A. That crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Bearspaw Road, but it has since been cleared.

Dog lost after crash on Highway 21

Another noon-hour crash on Highway 21, near the intersection of Highway 575, sent two people to hospital by ambulance.

After their vehicle rolled over, a frightened border collie named Angie escaped and ran away.

"We would really like to make Christmas for these folks and help them get their dog back," said Beiseker RCMP Sgt. Glen Demmon.

Anyone who sees Angie is asked to contact Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496.