Every two years, the City of Calgary celebrates the best of design and architecture with the Mayor's Urban Design awards.

Here's a glimpse at some of this year's winners, which were announced Wednesday night at Studio Bell.

1. Fourth Street Underpass

The Fourth Street Underpass won in the conceptual or theoretical urban design projects category. (City of Calgary)

2. King Edward Arts Hub and Incubator

The building, owned by cSpace Projects, won in the category of urban architecture. (City of Calgary)

3. Civic District Public Realm strategy

This project won in the category of approved or adopted urban design plans. (City of Calgary)

4. East Village Junction

The pop-up retail community, also known as EV Junction, won in the category of community improvement projects. (City of Calgary)

5. C-Square

C-Square, or Celebration Square, won in the category of civic design projects. (City of Calgary)

6. Crossroads Garden Shed

This project won in the category of urban fragments. This category evaluates projects that involve a single, small-scale piece of a building or landscape that contributes significantly to the quality of the public realm. (City of Calgary)

7. Conserving Calgary's Historic Streets

This project won in the Mawson Urban Design Award, named for Thomas Hayton Mawson, an English landscape architect and town planner commissioned by the City of Calgary in 1913 to design a plan for the city's future development.

8. Great Plains Recreation Facility

This building won in the category of city edge development, which is for plans and designs that respond to challenges faced by newly developing areas of the city. (City of Calgary)

9. New Central Library

The library, expected to be completed in 2018, won in the category of great city, great design, which celebrates projects that improve walkability, accessibility and overall enjoyment of the city. (City of Calgary)

10. Grow and Village

Grow and Village, both projects by RNDSQR and Modern Office of Design and Architecture, won in the category of housing innovation. (City of Calgary)

11. National Music Centre