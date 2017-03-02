Mount Royal University is voluntarily grounding the aviation school's two remaining twin-engine Tecnam planes as an investigation into a crash that killed two instructors continues.

Jeffrey Bird and Reynold Johnson died when a Tecnam P2006T went down in the Waiparous area, roughly 100 kilometres northwest of Calgary, on Feb. 13.

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators have been conducting tests on the wreckage at an Edmonton lab, doing interviews and listening to audio recordings as they try to piece together what happened.

Mount Royal University aviation instructors Jeffrey Bird, left, and Reynold Johnson were killed in a plane crash near Waiparous on Feb. 13. (Facebook/Mount Royal University)

At an update held in Edmonton earlier this week, a senior investigator said all of the major aircraft components were found at the accident site but were destroyed by the crash impact and a post-impact fire, adding that it's too early in the investigation to say whether human error or mechanical issues caused the crash.

"We have made the decision to voluntarily ground our planes: this is our decision alone," said Leon Cygman, chair of the aviation program in a press release Thursday. "We are acting with caution until all the reviews are complete, including our own internal review and the findings of the TSB investigation."

Aviation students will still be able to fly five single-engine Cessna 172 planes and one or two more leased twin-engine planes. Mount Royal is also looking into having students flying twin-engine aircraft through other flight schools.

The program will also be advertising for new flight instructors to "help the program return to a full complement of instructors," the press release said.

The tail section of a twin-engine Tecnam owned by Mount Royal University, which crashed northwest of Calgary, killing two people on board. (CBC)

