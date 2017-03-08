A 'red pill' meme tweeted by one conservative politician to another is yet further evidence the men's rights and pickup artist movements has become mainstreamed, relying on the naivety of decent Canadians, a University of Calgary professor says.

On Monday Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Maxime Bernier tweeted at Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt a meme stating "Take the red pill, Vote Mad Max."

Will you choose the red pill like @Dfildebrandt ? #cdnpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/m2cjwbo4v7 — @MaximeBernier

The term 'red pill,' while popularized in the 1999 film The Matrix, has become associated with anti-women and anti-feminist groups, Rebecca Sullivan told CBC Calgary News at 6 this week.

"I think we have been turning a blind eye, making excuses, calling it underground or a minor extremist movement or pathetic," the women's studies professor said.

"It is pathetic but it is also dangerous and really, really scary."

Sullivan says red pill is coded language for something much deeper.

"The criticism is, the blue pill is women saying they want to be treated with respect and equality. The red pill is a metaphor for what women really want, the real world, is domination and subjugation. That is what women really want."

She says it's time to talk about how this way of thinking has reached a type of mainstream legitimacy.

"What this culture relies upon is the naivety of decent Canadians saying, 'There is no way people really believe this, there is no way people are really acting upon this and certainly there could be no way that they are infiltrating our respected political parties in Canada."

University of Calgary groups representing the Wildrose Party and the Conservative Party of Canada had planned to jointly host a screening of a film called The Red Pill.

Does @TeamWildrose also believe "feminism is cancer"? You don't think women and men are equal? This is disgusting. #abpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2tZlewvLwp — @lisakinsella

The Wildrose group sent an email to its members with a subject line "Feminism in Cancer," related to the screening.

The Wildrose party has since distanced itself from the campus group, members have resigned and the screening has been postponed to a later date.

Sullivan says the men's rights and pickup artist movements, while starting with legitimate, complex issues, arrive at conclusions that shift the blame.

"[They] point to a number of very real issues in our society. There are very few resources available to men who experience domestic or gender or sexual violence, to the fact that suicide rates are very high for men, incarceration culture, high drop-out rates, lower participation in post-secondary education. There are very real and pressing and urgent issues, but they go from there immediately to, it's women's fault because they are denying men their natural rights as men," she said.

"If only we could just have sex with whoever and whatever we want, whenever we want, then maybe we wouldn't have to rape you. They are banking on decent Canadians not understanding what they are saying and we need to understand what is being said."

With files from CBC Calgary News at 6