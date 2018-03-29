Mountain View County land-use change put on hold for more engagement

A county north of Calgary has hit the brakes on a controversial land-use change that could allow development on swaths of rural land.

The proposal in Mountain View County would re-designate more than 6,000 hectares of agricultural land.

It came after county planners updated their maps. Older maps had previously considered the land in question environmentally sensitive. Newer drawings suggest the lands aren't sensitive, which triggered the call for potential development.

Those rural lands would allow for some potential residential development and the recommendation from bureaucrats has caused some community opposition.

Bruce Beattie is the Reeve of Mountain View County. He says the proposed land-use change won't open the floodgates for construction. (@MVCounty/Facebook)

Reeve Bruce Beattie says county council has put the proposal on hold.

"It was clear from council that we weren't ready to proceed with this bylaw because clearly there's more public consultation that needs to be done," Beattie told CBC News on Wednesday.

"We need to talk to residents that would be affected by it and we have to respect that part of the process."

Frank Greif, a county resident, says he doesn't want to make it easier for developers to move in.

"Whether it's a multi-lot country residential or an RV park or some type of overnight facilities, it just makes it that much easier," Greif said.

Beattie says it won't open the flood gates for construction.

"Nobody's saying we will now build apartment buildings and someone can come in and build three houses."

All development would still have to be reviewed by council.

Open houses are scheduled in coming weeks and Beattie says council may not revisit the issue until the fall.