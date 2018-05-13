Skip to Main Content
1 dead after motorcycle collision in northeast Calgary

One person is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in northeast Calgary.

Motorcyclist was thrown a 'significant distance,' police say

One person is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in northeast Calgary. (David Bell/CBC)

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a motorcyclist riding a 2008 Harley Davidson was travelling south on 68th Street N.E. when it collided with a 2017 Honda Civic as the car turned left onto 22nd Avenue N.E.

Police said in a release it's believed the Honda turned in front of the motorcycle. 

The motorcycle hit the side of car and the biker was thrown what police described as a "significant distance."

The 67-year-old man was seriously injured and died in hospital Sunday morning. 

CPS said it's not believed drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the collision.

