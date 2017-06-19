Still hunting for that perfect house to buy, but everything on the market seems to lack one of those must-have amenities … like a hockey rink, or servant's quarters large enough for your staff?

This list should help.

Point2Homes rounded up the 11 most expensive properties on the market in Alberta right now:

#1: ​$30 million

242004 Range Road 32, Calgary

This six-bedroom, 11,800-square-foot mansion about 30 minutes from Calgary has an attached pool house with a 450-square-foot saltwater pool, a two-storey library and a music conservatory. The estate boasts world-class dressage training facilities, naturally.

​

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

#2: $24,888,000

254002 Highway 22, Foothills MD

This property sits on 242 acres and features not one, but two luxurious houses — the main mansion and a coach house. It also has equestrian facilities such as a horse barn, paddocks and riding areas, and several lakes.

(Mark D. Evernden)

#3: $12,700,000

123 Cairns Landing, Canmore

This 11,716-square-foot house in a gated community in Canmore has totem poles in its great room. It also has five oversized wood-burning fireplaces and a stone wine cellar that you enter through a hidden staircase.

(Engel&Völkers)

#4: $12,380,000

15 Pump Hill Close S.W., Calgary

Tucked away in Calgary's exclusive Pump Hill area, this 11,000-square-foot home has views of Calgary's skyline from the enormous master bedroom and it sits on a 1.68-acre gated property.

(Point2 Homes)

#5: $12 million

27023 TWP Road 511 RD, Parkland County

Here's a country estate sprawling over 1,250 acres not far from Edmonton that has a 6,643-square-foot main house and two farm houses. There's a also a six-acre pond.

(Pollock Properties)

#6: $10,995,000

6 Aspen Ridge Lane S.W., Calgary

This one is for car nuts: it has a seven-car garage with a carriage house above it. The nearly 10,000-square-foot main house in Calgary's Aspen Woods area has an Irish pub, an elevator and a sunroom with a hot tub.

(Corinne Poffenroth/Sotheby’s International Realty)

#7: $9,450,000

TWP Road 414, Lacombe County

Pelican Lodge at Gadsby Lake isn't quite finished, but the fly-in property already boasts its own lakefront nine-hole golf course. The main house has 11,000 square feet of living space, featuring a two-storey wood-burning fireplace, plus there's a four-bed caretaker's home.

(Sotheby’s International Realty)

#8: $8,500,000

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW, Rocky View County

This is where Leonardo DiCaprio lived when he was shooting The Revenant. So, there's that. The 14,000-square-foot Tuscan Villa on two acres in Springbank just outside Calgary has a professional-grade home theater, a 1,000-square-foot fitness centre, an indoor pool and a five-car garage.

(Point2 Homes)

#9: $7,899,000

50320 Highway 814, Leduc County

This huge walkout bungalow on a 160-acre estate southeast of Edmonton has 6,400 square feet of living space in the main house, plus another 2,200 square feet in a separate loft above a shop. Its attached garage can fit up to 20 vehicles.

(Point2 Homes)

#10: $7,395,000

821 Silvertip Heights, Canmore

Built high up on a ridge, this 8,000-square-foot mountain chalet has a four-sided fireplace and its own resort-grade spa.

(Engel&Völkers)

#11: $7 million

4111 162 Avenue S.W., Calgary

Sitting on the outskirts of Calgary's southwest, this 19-acre estate has a 9,031-square-foot home that features an indoor basketball court and an indoor ice hockey rink.