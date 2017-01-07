The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate after shots were fired as RCMP executed a search warrant near Morley on Saturday.

EMS said on social media one adult was taken to hospital in serious condition.

No other details were available.

RCMP referred questions to ASIRT.

ASIRT officials could not be reached for comment.

A witness reported seeing several RCMP vehicles and a helicopter just south of the Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino, about 70 kilometres west of Calgary, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.