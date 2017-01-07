The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate after shots were fired as RCMP executed a search warrant near Morley on Saturday.

EMS said on social media one adult was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Update to Hwy 1/40: One adult suffering from serious injury has been transported to hospital via ambulance. No further update from EMS. — @ahs_ems

No other details were available.

RCMP referred questions to ASIRT.

ASIRT officials could not be reached for comment.

A witness reported seeing several RCMP vehicles and a helicopter just south of the Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino, about 70 kilometres west of Calgary, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.