Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a road near Morley, Alta., on reserve land west of Cochrane.

Cochrane RCMP responded to a call about an injured man on Spring Road, near Highway 1A, on Oct. 18.

When police and EMS crews arrived they determined that a 49-year-old man from Morley had died.

RCMP said they are treating the death as suspicious.

"In order to preserve the ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time," RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.