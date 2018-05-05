3 dead after 2 motorcycle crashes in Alberta

Three people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in Alberta on Saturday.

Highway 1A near Morley Road was closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday evening.

EMS confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cochrane RCMP said both east and westbound traffic was being rerouted at 6:45 p.m.

STARS air ambulance said in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. it had been dispatched to the area, which is located on the southern Alberta Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene emergency in the Stoney Nakoda Fisrt Nation, AB area —@STARSambulance

In a release, RCMP advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The intersection is about 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

Highway 590 also closed

Another collision shut down Highway 590 at Range Road 260, east of Innisfail, Alta., for a crash between a motorcycle and a truck. Two were killed in the collision, EMS said.

Alberta Transportation tweeted at 5:45 p.m. that traffic was being detoured. RCMP said in a release that a collision analyst would be working at the scene for several hours.