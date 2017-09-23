Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a serious crash in Morley, Alta.

Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary, on reports of a serious crash.

When officers arrived they found a pickup truck had rolled over with several occupants inside, police said in a release.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was transported to a hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance. Another female patient was treated on scene, police said.

Police say they are trying to determine if there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

A collision analyst is investigating and traffic on Spring Road is being diverted while the investigation continues, police said.