More than 100 trees are set to be removed from along Glenmore Trail West as part of the southwest ring road project.

Glenmore is being widened from four to six lanes between 37th Street and Crowchild Trail to connect it to the southwest ring road.

The first phase will see 79 trees removed in March 2018, and another 48 trees will be removed in early 2019.

Trees, marked by yellow dots, are set to be removed from along Glenmore Trail. (City of Calgary)

The project's team is working with the city's urban forestry department to put together a tree replacement plan for nearby communities.

Earlier this year, the city chopped down nearly 300 trees from North Glenmore Park as part of the project. The city intends to plant more than 2,000 trees in the park to make up for the ones that are being cut down.

Calgary is holding a public information session about various ring road connection projects on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Southland Leisure Centre.