Maybe he missed his bus?

A young, male moose wandered into a C-Train station in northwest Calgary early Wednesday morning.

The wild animal was captured on camera going for a walk on the pedestrian overpass that connects the Tuscany LRT station to each side of Crowchild Trail.

"Morning #CTRiders!" Calgary Transit posted on Twitter, along with a pair of photos of the moose.

"Look who came to visit us at our Tuscany Station this morning! #HappyWorldAnimalDay."

Morning #CTRiders! Look who came to visit us at our Tuscany Station this morning! #HappyWorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/EWSdUQ7vEo — @calgarytransit

It's not the first time a moose has made its way into Calgary.

The animals are seen from time to time, particularly at the northwestern and southern ends of the city, due to the proximity of their natural habitat.

World Animal Day has become an annual day of recognition for the rights and welfare of animals.

It is observed internationally each Oct. 4, the day of feast for Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.