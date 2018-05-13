Moose family has been coexisting with northwest Calgary neighbours for more than a year

A family of moose have been making their home in the northwest Calgary community of Tuscany for over a year, and the four-legged residents have been getting pretty close to some of their neighbours.

Terry Lindgren said in the eight years she's lived in the neighbourhood, she's often seen moose and other wildlife — but never so close to her home.

"I took the dog for a walk, came back and [saw] there was something in our front window and I looked and there was a calf moose eating the trees about two feet away from our front door," she said.

"I woke up my husband to start taking pictures."

Lindgren said it's common to see the calf and its mother around the neighbourhood, and the pair have become local celebrities.

"They're both very docile, they're very friendly. They were beautiful. And they still had their winter coats on."

Marcia Betcher said she loves having the animals in her community, but is aware of the risks.

"I think people in Tuscany have talked a lot about how to respect the moose and how to live in the same space as them," she said.

"I have kids so it's important to me that they know to stay a safe distance away from the moose but still be able to enjoy watching them."

A family of moose have been making their home in the northwest Calgary community of Tuscany for over a year. (Video: Sarah Baker) 0:18

Coun. Ward Sutherland said as long as the moose don't become aggressive, the province likely won't remove them.

"They're trying not to move animals from an urban environment if that's where they live and hang, they try to prevent that as much as possible."

Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland said the moose have approached his cul-de-sac before. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Sutherland reminded residents that it's important to stay away from the animals, and not make any loud noises near them.

"They are wild animals and they will protect their own," he said.