Two men are under arrest in Montreal for a murder Saturday in southeast Calgary.

Mourad Gasmi, 21, and Shannoh Jabet, 22, both of Calgary, have been arrested on warrants for the second-degree murder of Mvemba Eriq Alfonso, who was shot to death early Saturday morning in the southeast community of Dover. He was 23.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., Calgary investigators discovered that a black Dodge truck was spotted fleeing the scene. It was identified and reported stolen the following day.

On Tuesday in Montreal, the Surete du Quebec informed the Calgary Police that they had pulled over the same Dodge. Two men were detained. They were arrested for second-degree murder.

The men will be transported back to Calgary. A court date has not been set.