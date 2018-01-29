A Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in the northwest community of Montgomery last October.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. on Oct. 14, 2017. They found a man, now identified as 44-year-old Arnold Kerfont, with critical injuries from a shooting. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.

On Saturday, police arrested and charged Armando Pepino Baccari, 39, of Calgary, in relation to the homicide.

Baccari has a lengthy criminal record, some of it for violence, including the torture beating of a landlord.

Baccari is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.