Even after hearing a warning from the jail phone system that his call was being recorded and monitored, a Calgary man heading to trial for first-degree murder offered the Crown's key witness $50,000 if he recanted his story.

Mohamad Rafih, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice on Friday and in exchange the same charge was with withdrawn against his mother.

Rafih is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Timothy Albert Voytilla, 44.

Voytilla was killed in April 2017. In an interview with detectives, Youssef Belkaziz implicated Rafih as the shooter.

On November 19, while in custody at the Calgary Remand Centre, Rafih called Belkaziz and asked him to recant his statement to police.

"I'll give you $50,000, bro," Rafih says to Belkaziz. "You'll come to court and tell them nothing happened, man, you hear me?"

"Can you tell them you were on fentanyl?"

Belkaziz responds "yeah" and then tells the suspected killer: "I was in a bad place when I f**king did that."

"I don't want anything, bro. I don't want anything, bro. Bro, I don't want anything," Belkaziz says before agreeing to speak with Rafih's lawyer.

Rafih was charged with obstruction of justice several weeks later. Justice Karen Horner agreed with defence lawyer Alain Hepner and prosecutor Rajbir Dhillon and imposed a one year sentence.

With credit for the time he's already served, Rafih has a couple of months left on that conviction.

In May, he will go on trial for murder.

Syed Muhammad Uzair, 22, is also accused in Voytilla's death. He has been charged with manslaughter and accessory to murder after the fact.

