The family of a 21-year-old Calgary man who was missing for more than 24 hours after escaping a locked ward at the Foothills Medical Centre say he has been found safe.

CBC originally published the missing man's name and photo, but removed them in the updated version to protect the man's privacy.

According to the family, the man left the Foothills hospital around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday wearing only hospital clothes and hospital slippers.

The temperatures in Calgary reached a low of –28 C overnight.

According to the man's mother, Calgary police located him at Westbrook Mall shortly before noon on Friday. She reported he was in good condition and was being transported back to hospital.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said Friday morning the agency could not provide information on the case because of privacy issues.

"We are always concerned with events involving patients who leave our facilities," the AHS spokesperson said.