Police are looking for help in reuniting a border collie with her owners after the pup bolted from the scene of a highway rollover that left her owners hospitalized Friday.

"We would really like to make Christmas for these folks and help them get their dog back," Beiseker RCMP Sgt. Glen Demmon said in a release.

Just after noon on Dec. 23, police responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 21 near the intersection at Highway 575, northeast of the village of Beiseker, Alta.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital by ambulance and in the confusion of the scene, their dog, Angie, took off.

Angie's owners say she's friendly but scares easily.

Angie was spotted by a farmer in the area but remains at large Saturday afternoon.

Her owners are now home and desperately missing their furry friend.

Beiseker RCMP are hoping to get a call at 1-403-947-3496 from someone who has seen the border collie, who is mostly black with some white patches.