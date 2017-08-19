The body of a missing boater was pulled from Sylvan Lake in central Alberta on Saturday morning.

The 43-year-old man went missing on Aug. 13, after the boat he was in overturned in the lake. He had just gone out in the boat with two other adults and a 10-year-old child from Sunbreaker Cove when a storm came up, RCMP said in an earlier news release.

The child and two of the adults were able to stay with the boat until they could swim to shore.

RCMP said the body was recovered at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday after earlier searches were called off due to bad weather.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.