A riding arena roof has collapsed in a southern Alberta community Monday afternoon.

"The roof of the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society riding arena collapsed. No people or animals were injured," society president Brent Foster said.

"We believe it to be snow. That's what we know at this point but we are having people come in to do an assessment."

He says the arena was built around 1985. It was used for horses and events like fairs and a Christmas market in the community about 50 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

The arena is closed to users and the public, but other nearby buildings such as the hall and Quonset were unharmed.

"The site around the arena has been secured and we ask people to avoid the area around the arena," Foster said.

A nearby business owner says it's a real loss for the area.

"I think it's devastating for the community at large," said Corner House Cafe owner Samantha Carruthers.

"I feel very sad for all the users. We have 4H, the kids clubs, pony club, the summer market. It affects so many people. I feel very sad about it. I hope it can be repaired."

The arena was used for the local 4H chapter, kids clubs, a pony club, a summer market and more. (Mike Symington/CBC)

An arena user says a lot of people depend on the facility.

"Millarville is very reasonable in their costs to us," said Jackie Rawn of Millarville Mutts and Mustangs 4H Club.

"They let us volunteer our time to pay for our arena usage, so without that ability the costs would be very high. Most arenas are a whole lot more expensive than Millarville is."

Rawn adds that about 50 kids in her group use the arena to ride horses, train dogs and practise archery.

The roof on a building at JM Equestrian near Okotoks crumbled Monday afternoon. (JM Equestrian Inc/Facebook)

Also on Monday, a building roof at JM Equestrian Inc. near Okotoks came down, forcing the removal of horses, cats, dogs, pigs and people.

"At approximately 4:49 p.m., the entire roof collapsed," Morgen Langner said in a Facebook post.

"This was my version of hell. Lives were nearly lost. Please. I beg of you. Trust your gut. I can't tell you how many times we said 'it's just ice.'"

Last month, a barn roof collapsed on the property of Bradon Equestrian west of Calgary.

Nine horses were in the structure on Feb. 20 but all escaped unharmed.

That same day, the roof of Fairview Arena came tumbling down one day after city engineers found it to be structurally unsafe, triggering city-wide arena inspections.