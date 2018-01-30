Nicholas Miklic has been convicted of careless driving in a crash that killed a Calgary chef and an up-and-coming filmmaker.

Prosecutor Ron Simenik says the conviction sends a message to other drivers.

"You are ultimately responsible for your actions on the road; cars can kill."

Jonathan Sobol, 33, and Alec Bracegirdle, 20, died on Aug. 30, 2016, after a head-on crash on Highway 9, northeast of the city.

Miklic was driving a rented moving van when he tried to pass a semi-truck but crashed head-on into the car driven by Sobol.

Miklic, 24, was on trial in December in connection with the fatal crash. Provincial court Judge Heather Lamoureux delivered her decision Tuesday morning.

Sobol, a chef, and Bracegirdle were heading to a farm to meet with a local producer. It was Bracegirdle's first solo video project and he was focusing on Sobol's work.

Miklic said during his testimony he was driving a moving van when he pulled out to pass a semi truck that day, and there were no oncoming cars.

Sobol's blue Volkswagen seemed to come out of nowhere, Miklic said. Both vehicles tried to swerve to avoid each other but collided head-on.

Miklic sobbed as he described running over to the car to check for signs of life in the two men inside, finding none.

A date for sentencing will be set on Wednesday.

The Bracegirdles were in court for the decision and said afterward they're "relieved."