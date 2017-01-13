They cost more up front, but should last longer.

That's the prediction of Calgary Transit officials as they start a two-year trial of 10 new shuttle buses.

"We are [doing a trial with] what we call these 'midi' buses, as a concept to see how they last in the Calgary environment," transit spokesperson Russell Davies told CBC News.

"They cost a little more than our little shuttle buses right now, but they are effectively the same overall length [and] they carry a few more passengers, and we are hoping they are going to last considerably longer," Davies said.

The midi buses carry about 23 passengers when seated — two more than the existing shuttle buses — but they have more standing room and an extra door in the back.

The interior of a 'midi' bus being tested by Calgary Transit. (Calgary Transit)

Heavy duty

The buses have been on the road for about a week, and are expected to outperform existing shuttles, which Davies describes as "a modified truck essentially."

"It only lasts as long as a truck as well. When we put 80,000 or 90,000 kilometres a year on a truck, that wear out becomes fairly quick," he said.

"These new buses are actually designed to be a bus. They have a heavy-duty diesel engine, they have heavy-duty transmissions, they are designed to have a much longer life in them."

He said the current shuttle fleet is about 150 buses with a life span of five or six years, so if the midi buses are a good fit, they can be substituted in quickly.

Feedback so far, Davies adds, has been positive.