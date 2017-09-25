Residents in Calgary's Midfield Mobile Home Park might have a chance to avoid a September eviction thanks to the actions of a local lawyer.

Mathew Farrell, with the Guardian Law Group, is taking the park residents' case to court on Monday saying the city's reasons for evicting the residents on Sept. 30 — crumbling water and sewer infrastructure — goes against the province's Mobile Homes Sites Tenancy Act.

"The act only gives you certain, narrow grounds for evicting somebody," Farrell said, adding a landlord can only evict someone to repair, replace or improve a utility, or to use the land "for something else."

"The problem here is that they're not going to be repairing, replacing or improving the utilities. They're just going to be removing them, so that doesn't help [the city]," Farrell said.

"And they're not going to be using the land for something else, it's going to be lying fallow. So that doesn't help [the city]."

Midfield Mobile Home Park in northeast Calgary is set to close in 2012. ((CBC) )

Farrell said the problem with the city's legal justification for ordering the evictions, "would be as true for the city as it would for any other landlord."

'Everything that I have worked and saved for … is gone'

In 2007, the city said the mobile home park in the 900 block of 16th Avenue N.E. needed to be closed due to the deteriorating condition of the infrastructure and residents would be re-located to a new park on 84th Street N.E.

By 2014, though, the relocation plan was scrapped due to costs, but the plan to close Midfield in 2017 was left in place, leaving residents like Tracy Peters at an emotional and financial loss.

Tracy Peters said she spent $60,000 on buying and renovating her trailer in he Midfield Mobile Home Park and called the battle between residents and the city 'a rollercoaster ride and such a tragedy.' (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Peters says she spent $60,000 buying and renovating her home in the Midfield park, only to have the city offer her and other residents 10 cents on the dollar for the value.

"Everything that I have worked and saved for in the last 15 years is gone, it has literally been robbed from me," she said.

Peters says because because there's nowhere to relocate the mobile homes "your houses are actually worthless."

"So even if you were wanting to relocate, or wanting to move on and move up, your houses are now deemed by the city to be worthless," she said.

Possible charter breach?

Farrell said the eviction could possibly be in breach of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms because of the way the residents have been treated by the city, adding it goes against "core values that we hold dear to us as Canadians."

"These people worked hard, they saved their money and they bought an asset. They bought, maybe not a house, but they bought a home," Farrell said.

Because of the short timeline, Farrell believes the case will be delayed, allowing residents to stay past the deadline.

"So if you put yourselves in these people's shoes, would this feel like a slap in the face? And if so, you've got yourself a basic case for a charter breach," he said.

Tony Shwaluk has lived in Midfield for nearly three decades with wife Josie, and says he has faith Farrell's involvement will end in good news for him and others still in the park.

Tony Shwaluk, who has lived at Midfield Park with his wife, Josie, for about 30 years, says he's 'not leaving the park' and called the city's offer to buy out residents 'disgraceful.' (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"I'm sure he'll stick up for us and get us what we need," he said, calling the city's offer of 10 cents on the dollar "disgraceful."

Regardless of how the case plays out in court, Shwaluk said he has no intention of leaving his home.

"The only way they're going to take me out of here is in a pine box," he said.