On the shore of the Bow River near Canmore, Alta., Rob Russell assembles his fishing pole.

Except for the odd helicopter passing overhead, it is quiet here; only the sounds of the birds break the silence. It's just what Russell needs to settle his mind and body.

"It's just the perfect place for me to sit, be calm, and I don't have to focus on anything, I can just fish," Russell says.

Moments like this are essential for the 39-year-old, whose world was upended by a serious head injury last fall.

He was riding his bicycle to his work in downtown Calgary, and "as I was coming in, approaching the building and heading down the ramp, one of those industrial garage doors came down on top of my head."

Russell was left with a severe concussion — and all that comes with it. Paralyzing headaches, slurred speech, confusion and memory problems.

Rob Russell stands on the banks of the Bow River, near Canmore, Alta., It's a favourite fishing spot. (Dave Rae/CBC)

Over the past few months, as some of the physical symptoms eased, these trips to fish in the mountains have become an essential part of Russell's therapy.

Little did he know one trip, on April 17, would change his journey.

Russell walks the shore looking for the precise spot where something odd caught his attention. He points to a spot on the shoreline that is covered in brush,

"I noticed something shiny in the water," he recalls. "I could tell it was a vase or an urn."

He wondered if perhaps it was from one of the homes that had fallen into the river during the 2013 flood that ravaged southern Alberta.

Curious, Russell went about retrieving it. That was easier said than done.

The blue container was embedded in the silt on the shore and weighted down with water. "I got my fishing rod and I hooked it around," Russell says. "I just gently brought it up."

It was, indeed, an urn.

But Russell had no idea about the mysterious journey it had taken or the how the story inside would change his life.

'I miss you Daddy'

Russell waited until he got home to open the urn. His four young boys were excited to be part of the unveiling.

As the minds of young boys do, they wondered if contained a treasure, perhaps a long-hidden stash of money.

As Russell pried open the lid and pulled out plastic bags containing paper, he would soon discover that the urn contained something that was actually invaluable.

First, one card, which read, "I miss you Daddy." Then another, "I love you Daddy." There were five cards from five children and one letter from their mother — all of them saying goodbye to a dad gone too soon.

Alberta man opens mysterious urn found while fishing on the Bow River1:08

In that very moment, Russell's concussion reminded him it was still present, still changing who he is.

"Part of me was tearing up, but part of me was very removed. That's the hard thing about the concussion," recalls Russell, speaking honestly about the mental health symptoms that have accompanied his head injury.

"Not only do I feel like I want to be isolated, but I feel removed from the people around me."

But the concussion has not affected his curiosity, so he emailed the Hotmail address he found etched on the bottom of the urn.

'Like God picked it up out of the ocean'

Not far away, in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., Vicky Westlund and her kids — three girls and two boys — were busy running from school to one activity or another.

Each child has their own passion that Westlund is determined to let them explore.

But make no mistake: they are a family in deep grief. "We're just a year later and our hearts are very broken," Westlund says with a deep sigh.

Last April, her husband Shawn, 44, killed himself.

Shawn Westlund's final year was a spiral of deep depression that had lurked at surface for many years.

But the dedicated dad who lived to support his family as a welder disappeared. In the grips of mental illness, he left his family.

Shawn Westlund was 44 when he took his own life. Here, he's shown at an equestrian show, in happier times. (Provided/Vicky Westlund)

His successful suicide attempt was his third, Westlund says. "It was almost like we knew eventually he would be successful at doing this, and we couldn't do anything to stop him."

All they could do was remember him well.

Vicky Westlund recalls the man with piercing blue eyes who brought her roses every month for years.

"He was passionate about everything he did. He really loved to scuba dive," Westlund reminisces. "Which is why we chose the Pacific Ocean to put his ashes in."

The family scattered Shawn Westlund's ashes in a small cove off the coast of British Columbia, near a popular diving spot. They filled the urn that held them with six roses and a personal note from each family member.

Then they tossed it in the ocean that Shawn loved.

Vicky Westlund, right, and her five children took a family photo before they scatter Shawn Westlund's ashes off the B.C. coast. (Provided/Vicky Westlund)

It was discovered twice down the B.C. coast and set on its way again.

And then Vicky Westlund got an email from Rob Russell.

"The first thing I said to him is that I'm so excited it's found again," Westlund recalls, "But in the Bow River? I put this in the Pacific Ocean. It's impossible. I don't know how it got there."

It is impossible for the urn to have travelled by water from the Pacific Ocean to the Bow River in Canmore, in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains. It would have had to cross the Continental Divide.

'It's acted like a totem for me.' - Rob Russell

Perhaps it came over the mountains in a hiker's backpack or the trunk of a car.

Vicky Westlund believes divine intervention must have been at play. "It was almost like God picked it up out of the ocean and put it in the Bow River; right at the time Rob was fishing, it needed to come Rob's way."

Return to the water

At the time of the discovery, Rob Russell's mental health was deteriorating from the fallout from his concussion.

Not only was he withdrawing from his loved ones, he was finding himself uncharacteristically quick to anger. "I could feel anger boiling up much easier and [having] a harder time not filtering what I wanted to say," he says.

He kept the urn for longer than he expected, because he realized it was helping him in his recovery.

"It's acted like a totem for me and I just kept it around the house," Russell explains. "It's a tangible reminder for me to be OK, things are OK, they're going to turn out."

But the time to set Shawn Westlund's urn free again has come.

And so the Russell and Westlund families are meeting face-to-face for the first time today.

Together, they will put the blue urn back in the Bow River to allow it to continue its journey — to wherever and whomever it goes next.