A memorial is being held today for one of the three victims of a deadly gas leak at an ice rink in Fernie, B.C., last month.

Lloyd Smith, 52, was the town's director of recreational services.

Smith was investigating an alarm early in the morning on Oct. 17 when he and two other workers, city employee Wayne Hornquist and refridgeration specialist Jason Podloski, were exposed to ammonia leaking from the ice rink at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

Ammonia is used as a freezing agent in many rinks, but slight exposure to it in liquid form can kill. The three men died.

"For everyone who lost their life there and all of their families, it's just such a terrible tragedy. I don't know if there's any other way to describe it," said Sally Caudill, a manager with the Town of Canmore, where Smith worked for almost a decade.

'Powerful contributions'

The memorial service is being held at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday at High River United Church, in Smith's hometown.

The Town of Canmore is also considering a way to carry on the memory of their former colleague, Caudill told the Calgary Eyeopener on Friday. Smith worked in Canmore until 2012.

"Lloyd made a lot of really powerful contributions. He really was really keen on sustainability," she said.

"He really helped lead the way with things like building assessments to try to understand where our buildings weren't as efficient as they could be."

Listen to Sally Caudill's interview about her well-respected former colleague:

​

Smith also led the charge to install solar panels in the town — while paying attention to the small touches, like installing a fireplace in the rec centre to be a cosy spot for people to sit.

"He really did do a lot to build community while he was here," Caudill said.

Smith is described as ambituous and adventurous, and someone who always sought new challenges.

He had no shortage of qualifications, as an MBA, a certified energy manager, a 5th Class power engineer and a certified journeyman in heating, air-conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration.

A memorial was erected outside of city hall in Fernie, B.C. after an ammonia leak at the local ice rink killed three people. A memorial for Lloyd Smith will be held Saturday in High River. (Lauren Krugel/The Canadian Press)

In his spare time, he worked as a paramedic, flew planes, skydived and ran triathlons, Iron Man races and 100 milers.

His greatest passion, his obituary notes, was spending time and sharing his adventures with his teenage son.

"He definitely was not idle. He was an ambitious, busy guy," Caudill said.

WorkSafe B.C. is investigating the cause of the ammonia leak that killed Smith and his colleagues.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.