The woman charged with dragging a dog behind a car on a highway east of Calgary failed to appear in an Alberta court Tuesday morning.
A warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Melinda Harris, who now lives in Mackenzie, B.C.
On July 2, a police officer was stopped by a driver who had seen a dog on a leash being dragged behind a black car. The car, with the injured dog tied to it, was found in a field later that day.
RCMP took the dog, believed to be a border collie cross, to an emergency veterinary clinic, but the animal had to be euthanized.
