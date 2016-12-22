Alberta's highest court has upgraded a Calgary couple's convictions to first-degree murder in the 2011 beating death of their six-year-old daughter, Meika Jordan.

Meika's father, Spencer Jordan, and stepmother, Marie Magoon, were initially convicted in June of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

First-degree murder can mean a killing was planned and deliberate, but there are several paths to a conviction. In this case, the appeal judges found the girl was forcibly confined in the lead-up to her death and that was an element in their decision.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

During the trial, court was told that Meika was burned, beaten, punched, dragged by her hair and thrown down the stairs over a three-day period leading up to her death in November 2011. It was told, for instance, that the girl suffered a serious burn after Magoon held a lighter to Meika's hand.

Following a lengthy undercover police investigation, both Magoon and Jordan were arrested a year after Meika's death.

During appeal arguments, lawyer Michael Bates said Magoon's confession to undercover officers should not have been allowed as evidence.

Magoon and Jordan were originally on trial for first-degree murder. After the second-degree murder finding, the Crown appealed to ask that the couple be convicted on the original charges.

The Alberta Court of Appeal sided with the Crown, saying the couple's unlawful confinement of Meika in the days that led up to her death was incorrectly interpreted by Justice Rosemary Nation during the trial.

"The appellants were acquitted of first-degree murder because of the trial judge's erroneous approach to the issue of unlawful confinement in the context of a parent child relationship," the newly released written decision reads.

The decision adds that "Meika was unlawfully confined by the appellants over the course of the weekend," and the "continued illegal domination of the victim extended beyond the final, fatal blow or blows, and was part of a continuous sequence of events that culminated in Meika's murder."

Magoon's lawyer, Michael Bates, said he is now seriously considering taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Defence lawyers in this case would not need leave to take the case to the Supreme Court — it would be an automatic right, given the province's highest court replaced the first-degree murder acquittal with a conviction.