Kathy Wills and her husband Ged were anticipating a busy year on the monster truck circuit.

Their two vehicles were scheduled to roar through several rallies, including a few south of the border.

But all of that — including Wills' iconic pink monster truck — went up in flames this week when a fire swept through the couple's shop in Medicine Hat, Alta.

This blaze destroyed Kathy and Ged Wills' beloved monster trucks. (Supplied)

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around it all," Wills told the Calgary Eyeopener on Friday.

It all started early Wednesday morning, when the Wills' dog, Dozer, started barking.

"We got up to give him heck and tell him to be quiet, and when Ged opened the bedroom door, he saw this huge orange glow," she said.

"He just screamed, 'Shop's on fire. Call 9-1-1.'"

The sun rises over the wreckage of Kathy and Ged Wills' shop in Medicine Hat. (Supplied)

Both monster trucks — Kathy's bright pink TNT, and Ged's Sheer Insanity — were inside the shop. The Wills believe two of their cats, Starsky and Hutch, also died in the fire.

Wills struggled to describe what the shop looked like after the fire subsided.

"Every time I open [the back door], it's just this mass destruction," she said.

This is now the view outside of Kathy and Ged Wills' back door. (Supplied)

Wills said she and her husband still don't know what caused the fire.

"We hadn't been doing any welding or grinding or anything like that for two weeks," Wills said. "What caused this is beyond us."

Though the Wills' shop and tools are insured, the two trucks are not. Wills said she never bought the specialized insurance because it costs upwards of $10,000 per truck, per year.

Kathy and Ged Wills stand in front of one of their beloved trucks, "TNT." The truck was lost in a fire. (Supplied)

An online fundraising page has also been set up for the couple.

For Wills, the feeling of driving a monster truck is difficult to put into words. And it's a feeling she hopes to experience again once she and her husband get back on their feet — and back behind the wheel.

"There is nothing like the feeling of being strapped into 1,500-horsepower and launching yourself over a school bus. You're in control, yet you're giving up that control. It's exhilarating."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener