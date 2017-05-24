Elective surgeries continue to be postponed in Medicine Hat as Alberta Health Services works to determine the cause of water quality issues.

Seven elective surgeries scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Medicine Hat Regional Hospital were postponed, AHS said in a news release Wednesday.

Between May 9 and May 24, 189 postponements have happened.

The surgeries are being postponed because water quality concerns are impacting the hospital's ability to sterilize and reprocess medical devices on site.

Postponing the elective surgeries allows staff to continue to complete some high-priority procedures at the hospital, AHS said. Emergency and urgent surgeries continue to take place.

"We continue to work toward isolating the root causes of this issue, and water quality testing and monitoring is ongoing," AHS said in a statement.