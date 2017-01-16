The manager of an airport in southern Alberta says a decision by the local county to allow nearby greenhouses to be lit at night is affecting safety.

Jeff Huntus with the Medicine Hat Regional Airport says it's tricky for pilots to find the runway when they've been flying in the black prairie night, and then break out of a cloud and get hit with a blast of yellow light.

Cypress County development officer Pam Pirsch says the matter will be discussed at a future council meeting.

Big Marble Farms co-owner Albert Cramer says the solution is not as simple as forcing greenhouses to put blackout curtains on, noting it would be a huge infrastructure cost.