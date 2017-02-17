RCMP are asking for help to figure out the identity of a man found walking along a southeastern Alberta highway on Tuesday, who is unable to tell police who he is.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, a person driving along Highway 3 south of Medicine Hat, Alta., alerted RCMP to a man walking along the road who they thought was in need of assistance.

RCMP found a man in need of medical attention and he was transported to hospital in Medicine Hat. RCMP say the man seems disoriented and confused, and police and medical staff have been unable to determine his name.

"He's been unable to communicate with hospital staff or the investigators very well," said an RCMP spokesman. "He speaks, but he hasn't been able to explain who he is or where he's from."

The man is around 30 years old, six feet tall, weighs 190 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his left arm of a big horn sheep and a Playboy bunny.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan work pants and tan work boots at the time he was found.

RCMP say they would like to reunite the man with his family. Anyone with information is asked to call Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288.