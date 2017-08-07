A nine-year-old girl was killed and three others sent to hospital after a semi-trailer and a car collided on Highway 1 near Highway 41 east of Medicine Hat, Alta. on Monday.

The semi and a Pontiac Sunfire collided just before 3 p.m.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said four people were in the Sunfire, an adult female and three girls — two 12-year-olds and the nine-year-old.

The adult female and one of the 12-year-olds were taken to hospital in Medicine Hat suffering serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. They were expected to be flown to hospital in Calgary.

The other 12-year-old was taken to hospital in Medicine Hat in stable condition.

The man driving the semi was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.