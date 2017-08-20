A Medicine Hat, Alta. doctor has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability in relation to an examination in June.

A patient went to a walk-in clinic in the southeast Alberta town, about 170 kilometres east of Lethbridge, and was allegedly assaulted during an examination, police said in a news release.

Dr. Ian Gebhardt, 55, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

Police said in a release they are concerned there may be more victims in the community and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-529-8481 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.