A 32-year-old man in Medicine Hat is accused of having nearly 3,000 images of child porn on his home devices.

Tyler Falkeisen has been charged with multiple child porn and firearms-related offences, following a tip from the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Alberta law enforcement received the tip in April.

Police searched a home in Medicine Hat on July 13, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Officers seized electronic devices from the home's basement and also found a 12-gauge, sawed-off shotgun, police said.

The electronic devices will be sent for further inspection.

Police say they do not believe he was in contact with any children and that he was not in a position of authority involving any children.

Falkeisen appeared in court on Friday, the day after the search, on the following charges:

Possessing child pornography.

Accessing child pornography.

Making child pornography available.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited weapon.

Unsafe storage of a firearm.

Falkeiisen has been released under the conditions of not possessing firearms, cameras, video recording devices, computers or smartphones, not having access to the internet or social media, and not having any contact with anyone under the age of 18 without supervision.