The number of Albertans granted medically assisted deaths since court orders made the option available is nearing triple digits.

A total of 97 Albertans have been granted medically assisted deaths since Feb. 6, 2016, Alberta Health Services says.

The latest AHS numbers, released March 13, show patients came from across the province, including 29 people from the Calgary zone and 42 people from the Edmonton zone.

The most-cited health conditions to date are cancer, multiple sclerosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Data from Feb. 6, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017 shows 48 people from across the province have not met the federal criteria to receive medical assistance in dying, for reasons including mental health diagnosis, loss of capacity or competency, and a death that is "not reasonably foreseeable."

During that same time period, 13 patients have been transferred from faith-based facilities, and three patients have been transferred from non-faith-based facilities to either a participating facility or the patient's home.