A company called Sundial Growers is planning to grow medicinal marijuana in the central Alberta town of Olds.

Medicinal marijuana is already being grown in a 55,000-square-foot facility in the town of Cremona and that company — Aurora Cannabis — is building a facility by the Edmonton Airport that will be 15 times larger.

CBC Calgary News at 6 host Rob Brown spoke to Olds Mayor Judy Dahl about Sundial Growers' plans. Here's an edited version of that conversation.

Q: Council has given the green light to this facility, how big is it going to be?

A: Well, the economic impact of (the) cannabis industry in Olds will create approximately 250 plus end build-out jobs, plus non-industry opportunities, so it is going to be large. Lot one will be ten acres and lots two and three will come in the future with an extra 20 acres. I'd say about a 400,000-square-foot facility and a $27-million build.

Q: Are there a lot of folks in town who are keen to seek employment at the facility?

A: I am most certain that there will be within the town of Olds and the region. Our construction industry would collect ... I am certain about $96 million more or less. Service industry will benefit regionally as well. We are very happy that Sundial Growers chose Olds for many reasons.

Q: And this could also have an educational component through Olds College, can you explain that?

A: Yes, absolutely. Olds College is forefront in Olds in agriculture, horticulture and environmental. So I could see it being an innovation lead to potential co-operative synergies.

Q: Has anyone in Olds raised any concerns about the town sanctioning the growing of marijuana?

A: The Town of Olds is a very progressive and innovative little town. It's very approachable business-wise. And council assigned direct control to the application so we could have that transparent, public education and engagement in the community. We have had no opposition.

Q: Do you think people will feel the same way with a facility, say, growing recreational marijuana because we know that's coming and that's going to be big business.

A: The legalization of recreational marijuana — municipalities are waiting for provincial and federal regulation so I have no comment in that regard.