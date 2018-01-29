Health officials are warning shoppers at a south Calgary grocery store they may have been exposed to measles.

A shopper with lab-confirmed measles was at the Real Canadian Superstore at 10505 Southport Road S.W. on Jan. 19 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Alberta Health Services (AHS) said in a statement Monday.

"Individuals who were in the above location in the timeframe noted and who were born after 1970, and have not already had measles disease or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles," the health authority said.

"These individuals are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles. If symptoms of measles do develop, these individuals are advised to stay home and call Health Link at 811, before visiting any healthcare facility or provider."

A shopper with lab-confirmed measles was at the Real Canadian Superstore at 10505 Southport Road S.W. on Jan. 19, Alberta Health Services said. (Mike Hutmatcher/Wichita Eagle/The Canadian Press)

Symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or more, cough, runny nose and/or red eyes and "a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs," AHS said.

The individual may have contracted measles on British Airways Flight 103 from London to Calgary on Jan. 10, the health authority said, although that's not confirmed.

"Measles is an extremely contagious disease, spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization," AHS said.

For more information on immunization visit www.immunizealberta.ca.