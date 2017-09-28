The mighty caesar cocktail, born in Calgary in 1969, just got some new competition.

A small brewery in rural southern Alberta says it might have the next hot cocktail.

After two years in development, Dan Molyneux of Fallentimber Meadery in Water Valley, Alta., says his creation, the Meadjito, was breaking records for the brewery from the very start.

"The response was incredible," Molyneux told the Calgary Eyeopener Thursday.

"It was sold out before we even really knew what was going on. In fact, it was over sold. We had none left for our little store at the farm."

Molyneux said the Meadjito has sold more in the last six months than all of their other products last year combined.

"So we make another [batch], and another one, and another one. We double the recipe. We make as much as we possibly can and for the rest of the summer we are reacting to being out of product."

Molyneux says the Meadjito is a play on the Mojito, a drink made from rum, lime, mint, simple syrup and soda. As the name suggests, the Meadjito is made with mead.

"Mead is a fermented beverage made from honey, full stop. If grapes make wine and grains make beer, [then] honey makes mead," he said.

Can't keep it on the shelves

David Gingrich of Willow Park Wines & Spirits says he can't keep the product on his shelves.

"I had people asking for it before it came out," Gingrich said.

"And then I had people asking for it constantly, on a daily basis. I even had a list going of people that were asking for it and then I would call them when I would get it in."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener