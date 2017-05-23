Cochrane RCMP say the fire that destroyed a historical church near Morley, Alta., on the weekend was "likely accidental."

The McDougall Stoney Mission Church caught fire early Monday morning.

It was the oldest Protestant church in southern Alberta and was located west of Cochrane on Highway 1A.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the fire was deliberately set," said RCMP in a release, adding the investigation has been concluded.