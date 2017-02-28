The McCain potato plant in southern Alberta was evacuated Tuesday due to "a reaction between a cleaning solution and a part," a company official said in an emailed statement.

Occupational Health and Safety is looking into the incident at the plant, located in Coaldale — about 24 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

Few other details are available, however spokesperson Andrea Davis says there were no injuries.

"Upon investigation by fire, chemical and environmental authorities, the facility was deemed clear to resume operations," she said. "All safety protocols were followed and no injuries occurred during this event."

The plant was built in 1999 at a cost of $93.3 million and at the time, officials said it would be capable of producing over 100 million kilograms of French fries each year.